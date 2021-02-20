Sunday, February 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Coronavirus Vaccine Equity A Must, Says WHO
Lead StoryWorld

Coronavirus Vaccine Equity A Must, Says WHO

In a recent statement the WHO has said that the recent pledges of coronavirus vaccine by various European nations would greatly help in the ongoing battle

0
coronavirus
The WHO stresses on covid vaccine equity. Pixabay

The World Health Organization says it welcomes the recent pledges of coronavirus vaccines from several Western countries to the international health group that will help ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines to countries around the world.

“There is a growing movement behind vaccine equity, and I welcome that world leaders are stepping up to the challenge by making new commitments to effectively end this pandemic by sharing doses and increasing funds to COVAX,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said recently. COVAX is the global mechanism WHO established for the global distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday the pandemic will not end until the world is vaccinated. In remarks after the video conference of leaders of the G-7, the group of the largest developed economies, she said Germany and other wealthy countries may need to give some of their own stock of vaccines to developing nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the conference that Europe and the United States must quickly send enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa to inoculate the continent’s health care workers or risk losing influence to Russia and China.

The coronavirus death toll on the African continent surpassed 100,000 Friday, as African countries struggle to obtain vaccines to counteract the pandemic.

South Africa alone accounts for nearly half of the confirmed deaths in Africa, with more than 48,000, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The country, which is facing its own variant of the virus, also accounts for nearly half the confirmed cases in the region, with more than 1.5 million. Total cases across the African continent are more than 3.8 million.

The 54-nation continent of about 1.3 billion people reached 100,000 deaths shortly after marking one year since the first coronavirus case was confirmed on the continent, in Egypt on Feb. 14, 2020.

coronavirus
European vaccines offer a great help in the ongoing battle. Pixabay

The actual death toll from the virus in Africa is believed to be higher than the official count as some who died were likely never included in confirmed tallies.

Russia’s deputy prime minister said Saturday on state television that Russia is on target to produce 88 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the first six months of 2021. Tatiana Golikova said 83 million of the doses will be the Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia’s prime minister, also speaking on state television Saturday, said that Russia has approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.

Mikhail Mishustin said the first 120,000 doses of CoviVac, produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released in March.

California’s governor says his state will set aside 10% of its vaccines for teachers and school employees, beginning March 1. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged U.S. school districts to reopen, teachers’ unions have pushed back against the action, saying safety precautions, such as vaccines for school staff, need to be in place first.

Denmark is imposing stricter regulations at some of its border crossings with Germany and has temporarily closed others because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the German town of Flensburg.

“Therefore, we are now introducing considerably more intense border checks and closing a number of smaller border crossings along the Danish-German border,” Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins reported early Saturday that there are 110,747,370 global COVID-19 cases. The U.S. has more cases than any other country with 28 million, followed by India with 10.9 million and Brazil with 10 million.

A major publishing company has picked up a self-published children’s book, illustrated with simple line drawings, about a little boy struggling with all the changes in his life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Understand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

When Can I Go Back To School was written by Anna Friend, a theater director, about her son Billy. She told The Guardian newspaper, “I wrote the book to try and understand what was happening to him.”

She asked Jake Biggin, a friend who is an artist, to do the illustrations. They started selling the book on Amazon and now they have a deal with Scholastic. (VOA)

 

Previous articleUnderstand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher
Next articleIslamic State Still Generates Funds For Their Operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Conspiracy Theories Rely On Narcissistic Tendencies

NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more
Lead Story

Native Americans And The American Society

NewsGram Desk - 0
When the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth in 1620, one of the first Natives they met was Squanto -- portrayed in history books as the friendly,...
Read more
India

Indian Tourists Help Growth In Local Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than a half-century ago, the northern town of Rishikesh, nestled in the Himalayan foothills along the Ganges river, emerged on the global tourist...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Conspiracy Theories Rely On Narcissistic Tendencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more

Native Americans And The American Society

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth in 1620, one of the first Natives they met was Squanto -- portrayed in history books as the friendly,...
Read more

Indian Tourists Help Growth In Local Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More than a half-century ago, the northern town of Rishikesh, nestled in the Himalayan foothills along the Ganges river, emerged on the global tourist...
Read more

Islamic State Still Generates Funds For Their Operations

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly two years after losing the last sliver of territory in eastern Syria, the Islamic State terror group seems to be generating substantial amounts...
Read more

Coronavirus Vaccine Equity A Must, Says WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says it welcomes the recent pledges of coronavirus vaccines from several Western countries to the international health group that will...
Read more

Understand The Nuances of World Cinema Through 10th Century Kashmiri Philosopher

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new book that unravels the nuances of world cinema harkens back to the 10th century philosopher Abhinavagupta (924-1020), a highly revered Kashmiri Shaiva...
Read more

How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A gene linked to unusually long lifespans in humans protects brain stem cells from the harmful effects of stress, according to a new study....
Read more

Range Of Personal Information That Can Be Inferred From Location-Tracking Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphone users are unaware of the privacy implications of some permissions they grant to apps and services and researchers have been able to identify...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hannah Word on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brindes on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Garrett Shurtleff on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Otilia Capuano on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Antoine Browning on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
walker342.bashbircr.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
idn poker88 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada