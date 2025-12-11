₹106 Crore Received, Only ₹75,000 Spent: RTI Reveals Massive Gap in Maharashtra CM Relief Fund Spending During Floods

Vaibhav Kokat,—a law student and Maharashtra based activist—in a post on X on December 10, 2025, alleged major discrepancies in the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) during the recent flood crisis. Citing information obtained through an RTI query, he said that although more than ₹1 billion was deposited in the CM Relief Fund in October 2025, only ₹75,000 was actually disbursed to affected farmers.

According to details shared by Kokat, the RTI sought two key clarifications. The first question asked: “How much money was deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in October 2025?” In response, the CMRF office reported that ₹1,06,57,96,331 was credited to the fund during that month.