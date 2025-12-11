Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand After Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire

New Delhi, Dec 11: Delhi brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India after the devastating fire at a Goa nightclub, have been taken into custody in Thailand. The duo reportedly left for Thailand shortly after the fire claimed 25 lives.

The two, known for running the Romeo Lane restaurant chain with branches in several cities across four countries, reportedly flew to Phuket just hours after the tragedy at their establishment, ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, located in Arpora, North Goa.

They are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with serious allegations of negligence. Indian agencies are expected to formally request their deportation so that they can be tried in Goa, according to NDTV.

Earlier in the day, the passports of prime accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were suspended, officials said.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Central government or any appointed officer has the authority to suspend passports in accordance with Section 10A of the Passports Act 1967 (the relevant provision is included in the Annexure).

Individuals whose passports have been suspended are not permitted to travel out of the country using that passport.

