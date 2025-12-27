Karnataka Lokayukta Uncovers ₹14.38 Crore in Disproportionate Assets Linked to IAS Sardar Sarfaraz Khan

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted coordinated raids at 13 locations, uncovering assets worth ₹14.38 crore
The property is allegedly disproportionate to the known income of senior IAS officer Sardar Sarfaraz Khan
Seized assets include four houses, 37 acres of agricultural land, gold jewellery, vehicles, cash, and other valuables.
The Karnataka Lokayukta Police have uncovered assets worth ₹14.38 crore allegedly disproportionate to known sources of income, linked to senior government officer Sardar Sarfaraz Khan. The assets were unearthed during coordinated searches conducted on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, across multiple locations as part of an ongoing disproportionate assets investigation.
Sarfaraz Khan, an IAS officer, is currently serving as Director in the Department of Co-operative Societies and is on official duty as private secretary to Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The Lokayukta action followed allegations that Khan had accumulated wealth far beyond his declared earnings.
According to officials, searches were carried out at 13 properties linked to Khan. Investigators reportedly found immovable assets valued at ₹8.44 crore, including four residential houses and 37 acres of agricultural land. Movable assets worth ₹5.93 crore were also seized, comprising gold jewellery valued at ₹2.99 crore, vehicles worth ₹1.64 crore, other valuables estimated at ₹1.29 crore, and cash amounting to ₹66,500.
Khan had earlier come under scrutiny this year after a purported audio recording involving him and Congress MLA B.R. Patil circulated on social media. In the recording, the legislator is heard flagging alleged large-scale corruption in the allotment of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, including claims that houses were allotted in exchange for bribes.
The case has triggered fresh scrutiny of corruption within the state administration. Lokayukta authorities said further investigation is underway, and a detailed verification of income sources and asset valuation will determine the next course of legal action.
