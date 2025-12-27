Karnataka Lokayukta Uncovers ₹14.38 Crore in Disproportionate Assets Linked to IAS Sardar Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, an IAS officer, is currently serving as Director in the Department of Co-operative Societies and is on official duty as private secretary to Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The Lokayukta action followed allegations that Khan had accumulated wealth far beyond his declared earnings.

According to officials, searches were carried out at 13 properties linked to Khan. Investigators reportedly found immovable assets valued at ₹8.44 crore, including four residential houses and 37 acres of agricultural land. Movable assets worth ₹5.93 crore were also seized, comprising gold jewellery valued at ₹2.99 crore, vehicles worth ₹1.64 crore, other valuables estimated at ₹1.29 crore, and cash amounting to ₹66,500.