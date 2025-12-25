Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s Battle Against Corruption: 16 Judicial Recusals and Presidential Interventions

A 2002-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, Sanjiv Chaturvedi is one of India’s most well-known whistleblowers. Over more than two decades in public service, he has built a reputation for exposing corruption and standing firmly for environmental protection—often at great personal cost.

Born in 1974, Chaturvedi studied electrical engineering at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj, before joining the Indian Forest Service. From the very beginning of his career, he took on powerful interests within the system, documenting large-scale corruption through detailed evidence rather than public campaigns or political backing.

Corruption Case of Haryana and Chaturvedi’s Magsaysay Award

While serving in Haryana, Chaturvedi uncovered massive financial irregularities in centrally funded plantation schemes, particularly in Jhajjar district. His investigations revealed losses running into crores of rupees and led to around 40 officials being suspended or charge-sheeted.