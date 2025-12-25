Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s Battle Against Corruption: 16 Judicial Recusals and Presidential Interventions

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a 2002-batch IFS officer, exposed large-scale corruption in Haryana and across government institutions
Despite international recognition with Ramon Magsaysay Award, Chaturvedi faced intense bureaucratic opposition and zero performance ratings
16 judges have stepped aside from hearing his cases. The Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, G. Narendra, has now agreed to personally hear his case
A 2002-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, Sanjiv Chaturvedi is one of India’s most well-known whistleblowers. Over more than two decades in public service, he has built a reputation for exposing corruption and standing firmly for environmental protection—often at great personal cost.
Born in 1974, Chaturvedi studied electrical engineering at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj, before joining the Indian Forest Service. From the very beginning of his career, he took on powerful interests within the system, documenting large-scale corruption through detailed evidence rather than public campaigns or political backing.
While serving in Haryana, Chaturvedi uncovered massive financial irregularities in centrally funded plantation schemes, particularly in Jhajjar district. His investigations revealed losses running into crores of rupees and led to around 40 officials being suspended or charge-sheeted.
He also exposed wide-ranging corruption involving illegal mining, fake herbal parks, illicit tree felling, wildlife poaching, and unauthorised construction in protected forest areas, including the Saraswati Wildlife Sanctuary. These actions brought him into direct conflict with powerful political and bureaucratic figures.
Instead of being rewarded for his work, Chaturvedi was abruptly transferred to Hisar in August 2009, just as the probe reached a critical stage. Despite strong political and bureaucratic pressure, he received rare support from the highest constitutional offices. Former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee intervened six times in his favour.
In 2015, Chaturvedi was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for “integrity, courage and tenacity” in exposing corruption. Yet during the same period, his own department gave him a zero rating in his Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR)—the only instance in his career where his performance was officially marked unsatisfactory.
This contradiction became symbolic of his journey: international recognition on one hand, and institutional resistance on the other.
Due to continuing threats to his safety, Chaturvedi was transferred from the Haryana cadre to Uttarakhand in 2015. He currently serves as Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan and Research) in the state.
Chaturvedi’s fight did not stop at administrative action. Over the years, he has approached courts across the country, often representing himself. What makes his case unprecedented is the number of judicial recusals. So far, 16 judges—from district courts to high courts and even the Supreme Court—have declined to hear his cases, most without providing any reasons.
The latest recusal came when Justice Alok Verma of the Uttarakhand High Court stepped aside from hearing a contempt petition filed by Chaturvedi in October 2025. The case concerns the alleged violation of a court stay order by officials and the registry of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Chaturvedi’s counsel, Sudershan Goel, has said that these repeated recusals amount to a denial of justice.
After years of stalled proceedings and uncertainty, the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, G. Narendra, has now decided to personally hear all of Chaturvedi’s pending cases. This move is being seen as a crucial step toward ensuring that his long-delayed grievances finally receive judicial attention.
