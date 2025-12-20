Pakistani Court Sentences Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and His Wife Bushra Bibi to 17 Years in Prison in Toshakhana-2 Corruption Case

A special FIA court sentenced former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in jail
They were sentenced in the Toshakhana-2 corruption case, along with fines of PKR 16.4 million
The case involves alleged misuse of state gifts, including a luxury Bulgari jewellery set received during Khan’s tenure
In an order passed by a special court of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, December 20, 2025, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana-2 corruption case. The verdict was delivered inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail, where Khan has been lodged since August 2023.
The court also imposed a fine of PKR 16.4 million on each, with failure to pay resulting in additional jail time. Despite the severity of the punishment, the court said it had taken a “lenient view” while sentencing. In its order, the court stated that it considered Imran Khan’s age and the fact that Bushra Bibi is a woman while deciding the punishment.
“This court has taken a lenient view while awarding lesser punishment,” the judgment noted.
The case revolves around the alleged misuse of state gifts received by the former first couple during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister. According to the prosecution, the most prominent item involved was a luxury Bulgari jewellery set, gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021. The prosecution argued that the gifts were not handled in accordance with Toshakhana rules.
The court awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment to both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with criminal breach of trust. An additional seven years were imposed under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code was also granted, allowing the time already spent in detention to be counted toward the sentence.
During his statement under Section 342 of the CrPC, Imran Khan strongly rejected all allegations, calling the case “malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered.” He argued that he did not qualify as a public servant under the relevant law and claimed he was unaware of the detailed valuation of the gifts, stating that they were presented to his wife.
Lawyers representing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi said they would challenge the verdict in the High Court.
The sentencing comes amid increasing scrutiny of Imran Khan’s detention conditions. His sons have recently claimed that he is facing psychological torture in Adiala Jail, while the UN Special Rapporteur on torture has urged Pakistan to end his alleged solitary confinement, warning of serious mental and physical health risks.
Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023. Since his ouster through a no-confidence motion, he has faced multiple corruption charges, all of which he claims are politically motivated.
Suggested Reading: