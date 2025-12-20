Pakistani Court Sentences Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and His Wife Bushra Bibi to 17 Years in Prison in Toshakhana-2 Corruption Case

In an order passed by a special court of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday, December 20, 2025, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana-2 corruption case. The verdict was delivered inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail, where Khan has been lodged since August 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of PKR 16.4 million on each, with failure to pay resulting in additional jail time. Despite the severity of the punishment, the court said it had taken a “lenient view” while sentencing. In its order, the court stated that it considered Imran Khan’s age and the fact that Bushra Bibi is a woman while deciding the punishment.

“This court has taken a lenient view while awarding lesser punishment,” the judgment noted.