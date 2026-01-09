Gujarat IAS Arrested in ₹10 Crore PMLA Case—ED Alleges Bribery in Granting Land Approval Forms

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on 2 January 2026, arrested Rajendrakumar Patel, a 2015-batch IAS officer from Gujarat, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on allegations that bribes were systematically demanded and collected to expedite Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals.

The case revolves around a ‘fixed-rate, speed money’ system, allegedly orchestrated by Patel, for granting CLU forms. The ED has cited evidence in the form of accounts, chats, and proceeds of crime amounting to ₹10 crore.

Patel was remanded to judicial custody till 7 January and produced before an Ahmedabad court for allegedly engaging in bribery while posted as Collector of Surendranagar district. He has since been under deemed suspension.

According to submissions by the ED, this follows the earlier arrest of a deputy revenue officer posted in Patel’s office, Chandrasingh Mori, on 23 December 2025. ₹67.50 lakh was recovered from his residence. After Mori’s arrest, Patel was transferred from his position without a new posting before being arrested.

The agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to examine the generation, movement and alleged concealment of proceeds of crime arising from these activities. The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has also filed an FIR against Patel and three others based on a complaint lodged by the central agency, alleging abuse of official position and corruption in the processing of land-related applications.