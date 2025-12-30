UPSC Reservation Scam? IAS Ravi Sihag Under Probe for Allegedly Using Fake EWS Certificate to Secure AIR 18

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought verification of the Income and Asset (I&A) certificate submitted by IAS officer Ravi Kumar Sihag, raising questions over his eligibility under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category during the 2021 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination.

The Centre, in May 2025, wrote to Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant asking for details on the authenticity of the certificate issued to the officer, who is a domicile of Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. As of December 2025, no clarification has come.

Ravi Kumar Sihag is a 2022 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and is currently posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Revenue) in Lakhnadon, Seoni district. The communication from the DoPT has also been marked to the Madhya Pradesh government. Officials said such letters are issued when complaints are received and require verification by the concerned state authorities.

The scrutiny centres on allegations that Sihag submitted a false or misleading I&A certificate to claim the EWS quota in his fourth attempt at the civil services examination. An IAS aspirant quoted in reports questioned how an officer who had already entered a Group A service earlier could qualify as economically weaker at a later stage. Claims also spread about his family selling off land to qualify for the certificate.

Sihag’s UPSC journey has been widely discussed. He appeared for the civil services examination four times. In 2018, he secured All India Rank 337 and was allotted the Indian Defence Accounts Service. In 2019, he improved his rank to 317 and joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service. He failed to qualify in his third attempt. In 2021, he secured All India Rank 18 and was allotted the IAS. He was a Hindi medium candidate and his success story received significant attention on social media.

According to the allegations, Sihag did not claim any reservation category in his earlier attempts but applied under the EWS category in 2021. Critics have claimed that his family owned agricultural land that could have made him ineligible for the quota. It has also been alleged that land – with some claiming as much as 15 hectares – was transferred to relatives before the 2021 examination to meet the income and asset criteria.

To support this argument, many have pointed to the fact that Sihag hid the EWS category when sharing his name on the qualifiers list on social media.