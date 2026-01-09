Sheikh Hasina Denies Allegations Linking Hadi’s Killing to Awami League and India, Criticises the Md Yunus Led Interim Government for a Deteriorating Law And Order in the Country

India Denies Any Involvement In Hadi's Assassination

Earlier, on December 28, 2026, Dhaka Police Officials claimed in a press conference that the suspects linked to Hadi’s killings, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, fled from Bangladesh and crossed into the Indian state of Meghalaya. The Meghalaya Security Forces denied these claims, stating that there was neither any evidence of any cross border movement of the suspects, nor any input or intelligence to corroborate the claims of Bangladesh police authorities. In a press conference on December 28, 2026, General OP Upadhyay, Inspector General of the BSF (Border Security Force), stated that the BSF didn’t detect any movement or receive a report of such an incident.

Addressing further issues of atrocities against minorities such as the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, and India Bangladesh relations, Sheikh Hasina in the interview mentioned that Das’s killing was not an isolated incident, but part of a broader pattern of communal violence left unchecked. She said that India was the closest ally of Bangladesh, and the two countries have previously worked together to produce positive diplomatic and economic results, also ensuring the stability of the region.

Sheikh Hasina criticised the Md Yunus led interim government for not ensuring the safety of minorities, and letting radical elements spread and grow freely, which would not only harm the internal issues of the nation, but also isolate Bangladesh from the sub continent, and result in deteriorating economy. Further speaking, she said that the eradication of security not only threatened the minorities, but destabilized the secular and democratic foundations on which Bangladesh was built.

