‘Massive, Illegal, and Horrific Breach’: Ex-DOGE Staffer Allegedly Stole Social Security Data

Critics of the Department of Government Efficiency are sounding the alarm after the Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Social Security Administration’s inspector general is investigating a whistleblower complaint accusing a former DOGE staffer of trying to share information from SSA databases with his private employer.

The Post didn’t name the former DOGE software engineer, the company, or the whistleblower. However, the reporters spoke with the whistleblower and other unnamed sources, and also reviewed the related complaint as well as a letter from the acting inspector general to top members of four congressional committees.

The ex-DOGE staffer allegedly told multiple colleagues that he possessed two key databases of sensitive information on over 500 million living and dead US citizens, “Numident” and the “Master Death File,” and once he removed personal details, he wanted to plug the remaining data into his company’s system.

The newspaper noted that “the complaint does not allege that the engineer was successful in uploading the data to the company’s system,” and “a lawyer who represents the former DOGE member told the Post he denied all alleged wrongdoing.”

The reporting adds to a long list of concerns and criticism provoked by DOGE, which President Donald Trump launched shortly after taking office. Billionaire Elon Musk was the de facto leader of the government-gutting initiative until he departed the administration last May.

Responding to the report on Musk’s social media platform X, Congressman John Larson (D-Conn.), a longtime defender of Social Security, declared that “we need a full congressional investigation and answers!”

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) announced that he is expanding his investigation of DOGE-related data leaks at the SSA over the allegations. He said in a statement that “the deeply disturbing whistleblower information obtained by the committee shows the Trump administration’s callous disregard for the safety and security of Americans’ most sensitive information.”