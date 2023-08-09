Education dept in US state reveals data breach spanning 16 years

The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) has notified students of a potential data leak following a ransomware attack in June as well as informed students that the breach has affected multiple programmes over a 16-year time period, including public schools and adult education initiatives, across the US state.

"On June 19, CDHE became aware it was the victim of a cybersecurity ransomware incident that impacted its network systems," the department wrote in a Notice of Data Incident.

"While this incident is still part of an ongoing criminal and internal investigation, CDHE knows that an unauthorised actor(s) accessed CDHE systems between June 11 and 19, and that certain data was copied from CDHE systems during this time," it added.

According to the investigation, some of the affected records include names, social security numbers, student identification numbers, as well as other educational records.