National Sports Development Funds Being Siphoned Off to Upgrade Private Bureaucratic Facilities, Claims Investigative Report

A shocking case of mismanagement and corruption of precious funds— meant for the development of sports infrastructure and to support athletes in the nation— has emerged. The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), which was created for that very purpose, is allegedly being siphoned off to top government officials and bureaucrats to develop their private sports infrastructure, an investigation by The Indian Express has claimed.

The newspaper’s investigative reports claimed that crores of the fund’s accumulation were being directed towards building and improving sports infrastructures in government residential complexes and exclusive service institutions. Around Rs. 6 crores from the NSDF between 2021-25 was spent on facilities linked to bureaucrats— including the Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB), and the New Moti Bagh Residential Complex in Delhi.

This revelation is especially alarming, considering that monetary contributions towards the fund have faced a significant decline over the last couple years. Additionally, a chunk of the funds were also directed towards two RSS-backed institutions, and to some lesser-known cricket boards in Asia and the Caribbean as well.

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What is the NSDF?

Established in 1998, the National Sports Development Fund sought to strengthen the sports infrastructure in the country, in addition to providing support to athletes, training programmes, and international exposure. It also supports sports research and innovation in sports sciences. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a flagship programme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which seeks to identify and support prospective olympics and paralympics medal winners, is also financially backed by the NSDF.

A 12-member council, helmed by the Sports Minister, operates the fund. A six-member committee of the Sports Committee composed of officials, however, approves fund proposals.

Mismanagement of sports fund

The Indian Express's investigation into the mismanagement of the fund was facilitated by Right to Information (RTI) records as well as official documents dating from 2021 to 2025.

Delhi’s New Moti Bagh, an upscale residential neighborhood located in the state’s south region, houses high-profile senior bureaucrats. It received around Rs. 2.2 crores from the NSDF in 2024, for “upgradation and renovation” of sports facilities in the residential complex. Temperature-controlled swimming pools, wood-panelled badminton courts, squash facilities, gym and billiards rooms, and luxurious tennis courts were allegedly constructed utilizing the funds.

Access to these sports facilities, even though they are built on public funds, remains restricted to civilians without official IDs and permits, the Indian Express also highlighted.

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On July 31, 2019, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned a sum of Rs. 2.8 crores to the New Moti Bagh complex to develop sports facilities, under the Khelo India Scheme.

The sports fund was also being allotted to outside organizations. Two RSS-linked organizations, based in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, received Rs. 2.66 crore, combined, for sports-related tournaments and projects. Additionally, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), via the NSDF, spent around Rs.1 crore accumulating sports-based items to be gifted to sports boards located in Jamaica, Maldives, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These off-the-grid expenditures were flagged owing to a decrease in contributions to the NSDF. RTI records obtained by the newspaper show how contributions towards the fund have seen a significant reduction in the past few years. In 2023-25, the figure stood at 85.26 crores, which fell to Rs. 37.2 crores in 2025-6. Despite this, funds were still being directed towards bulking of bureaucratic sports facilities.

In August 2025, a parliamentary standing committee presented a report to the Lok Sabha in 2024 which flagged the expenditures. Calling for a stricter regulation of the NSDF, the committee cautioned against utilization of such funds for the residential colonies and civil service associations.

This investigation and its revelations have sparked a greater debate of usage of official, public funds which, meant for betterment of the society as a whole, are utilized for the benefit of a select few. At a time when athletes and sports federations have expressed concerns about lack of funds for athletes and sports infrastructure, this investigation raises questions over transparency and accountability in the utilization of sports funds in India.