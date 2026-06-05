From ₹1,200 Loan to ₹15.15L Crore Scam: SEBI Uncovers Massive Discrepancies in Rajesh Exports Revenue Filings

RAJESH EXPORTS, one of India’s biggest success stories in the gold and jewelry business, has allegedly pulled off one of India’s biggest scams. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) recent finding, the jewelry refiners, which once started from Rs 1,200, have misrepresented revenues worth Rs 15.15 Lakh Crore from FY 2021 to FY 2025.

SEBI claims that this comprises 99.8% of Rajesh Exports’ total reported consolidated revenue. The Bengaluru-based firm is now under scrutiny with the market regulator sending an ex parte interim order against the chairman and managing director Rajesh Mehta on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

According to media reports, the scam was uncovered by a shareholder, who filed a complaint against Rajesh Exports in March 2024. The whistleblower directed SEBI towards possible financial misrepresentation regarding large trade receivables which were not paid for over two years.

This complaint sparked the fire that uncovered more discrepancies in financial statements of Rajesh Exports post-2020 period. SEBI launched a full investigation, bringing in a forensic auditor BDO to go over the company's records.