“Are We Supposed to Lie?”: Enumerators Flag Discrepancies in Census 2027 Data Collection

ENUMERATORS CONDUCTING THE CENSUS 2027 exercise are being asked to “review” the data they've collected on the field to make sure it aligns with government data. This is particularly the case in areas such as open defecation, household fuel usage (where wood, dung cakes, crop residue or kerosene is being recorded for homes that have LPG connections, especially in urban areas), and drinking water sources (where the option of “tap water from treated source” is reportedly not being selected for most households). A report by The Hindu has raised serious queries related to the ongoing Census 2027 exercise, pointing out discrepancies and dubious practices.

Around 32 lakh enumerators are collecting data for Census 2027 through a mobile application on their personal phones. The application is developed by the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India — the authority responsible for conducting the census every ten years — this marks India’s first fully digital census.

Enumerators Allege Pressure to 'Review' Field Data

Several enumerators — mostly school teachers and Anganwadi workers — have flagged inconsistencies with the data collected on-ground and official government records.

An enumerator revealed how they are pressured by the higher-ups to deliberately alter data collected from the field so that it matches up with government records.

“In the mobile app, if we enter that a household has a tin roof, we are asked by our superiors to change it to concrete. Are we supposed to lie? Similarly, if the house does not have a toilet and occupants are defecating in the open, we are told to check if there is a toilet nearby, even that of a neighbor or a relative, which they may be using occasionally or even a public urinal. Then the entry can be changed from ‘open defecation’ to having access to a toilet.”

See also: Karnataka completes first ‘Spring Census’; Centre commends state for time-bound effort

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is completely “open defecation free.”

An enumerator from Uttar Pradesh stated they were discouraged to select options that would paint the government in a “bad light.”