Times Now Firebrand Navika Kumar Named in Radia Tapes Controversy But Did Not Face the Same Scrutiny As Her Peers. Here’s Why

THE TIMES GROUP EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, NAVIKA KUMAR’s involvement in the infamous 2010 Radia tapes controversy came under scrutiny after it was quietly subsided when they were first leaked more than a decade ago. While she was not a prominent journalist at that time, as compared to her peers who were named in the leaked call recordings, her name was also among those who were lobbying for a DMK leader in the Ministry of Telecommunications during UPA-II cabinet formation. She was able to escape from the mess unscathed but now questions are emerging about her alleged involvement in the BJP leadership and her “protection” from the scrutiny that the likes of senior journalists Barkha Dutta and Vir Sanghavi faced.

A phone call dated June 10, 2009, between Niira Radia and Navika Kumar had a conversation about an upcoming revolt within the Bharitya Janta Party. Navika Kumar was prying Radia—a corporate lobbyist—about the details. Radia showed reluctance in sharing the information she had as she feared Navika’s connections in the BJP, including close proximity with Arun Jaitley could be trouble for Niira’s sources.

However, after more persuasion from Navika and assuring Radia that she wouldn’t speak about the leak, Radia finally tells her there is revolt going to happen within the party on that day against the top leadership including Rajnath Singh, LK Advani, Venkaiah Naidu, Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi and others. Radia told the Times Now journalist that the rebellion will be led by Jaswant Singh—veteran BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs.

“Please don’t talk about this before 5 PM. Let him enter the meeting and circulate the letter. Once I receive the letter, I will forward it to you. You will anyway get the letter from your friends in the party,” Radia said in the leaked call recording. The call recording established a link between Navika and the top leadership of a rising BJP.

What was the Radia Tapes Controversy?

Between 2008 and 2009, the income tax department recorded conversations between Niira Radia and Delhi’s most influential figures like Ratan Tata, DMK Leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, and others as an investigation into alleged money-laundering and tax evasion cases. The names would later also include senior journalists Vir Sanghvi and Barkha Dutt.

The recording was first brought into public domain by Open and Outlook magazines in November 2010. It gave a transcript of the tapes where senior journalist Barkha Dutt was allegedly lobbying for reappointment of DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran in the cabinet to the Ministry of IT and communications.

Times Now journalist Navika Kumar was also mentioned in another conversation between Radia and Ranjan Bhattacharya, a prominent businessman and foster son-in-law of former PM Atal Vihar Bajpayee. The two are discussing important formation of ministries in the UPA-II cabinet, especially who will preside over the telecom ministry. Niira informs Ranjan that DMK’s A Raja is most likely going to get that post, also saying that Navika was lobbying for Dayanidhi Maran on the request of Virat Bhatia, Chairman of AT&T India.