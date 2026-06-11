‘Iranians Are Buying Food on EMI’: Iran Embassy Debunks Aaj Tak Report on Economic Crisis, Urges Indian Media to Use Credible Sources

Anjana Om Kashyap, citing a report by Iran International, claimed that soaring inflation and the impact of war had forced Iranians to buy food and other essentials on EMI.
The Iranian Embassy in India called the reports false, saying there was no shortage of essential goods and urging Indian media organisations to rely on credible sources.
The embassy's post triggered strong reactions online, with some users accusing Aaj Tak and its anchor of spreading misinformation
THE IRANIAN EMBASSY IN INDIA on June 11, 2026, made a post debunking what it said was false news. The report had been circulated by Indian media outlet Aaj Tak and presented by its anchor Anjana Om Kashyap. The news was shared in a video posted on Instagram on June 10, 2026. The embassy shared a screenshot of the post and explained that the claims were false, urging Indian media outlets to use credible sources for information.
In the video, Anjana Om Kashyap can be seen citing a report published by Iran International, an Iranian media outlet. She said that people in Iran were taking loans to buy food and were living on EMIs. “According to official figures, in comparison to a year ago, inflation in Iran has increased by 73%,” she said in the video. She added that the prices of basic necessities had risen by 73%, making life difficult for people.
Kashyap also said that, according to the report, Iranians had earlier used loans and EMIs to buy refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances, but that the situation had worsened because of the war. As a result, people were allegedly being forced to buy basic necessities such as groceries, food, and soap on EMI. “The people of Iran, just because of the war, look at the state they are in,” she said.
She further stated that inflation had caused severe hardship and that people were increasingly buying second-hand goods. “Because of inflation, people are facing a lot of difficulties. And now they are buying second-hand things. The demand for second-hand goods has increased by 40-60%,” she said. The video shared on Instagram with the caption “EMI par roti kha rahe hain Iran ke Log” "Iranians Are Buying Food on EMI" received many likes and comments, with some users calling it fake while others reacted to the claims.
In its post, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India categorically rejects the reports and claims circulated by certain media outlets regarding the economic situation in Iran…” It added that the alleged difficulties in the supply of essential goods and basic necessities mentioned in the video were false.
The post further stated that “despite the imposition of three wars and extensive pressures against the Iranian nation, no shortage of essential commodities or basic necessities has occurred to date.” The embassy said that the government of Iran, under the leadership of President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, had taken effective measures to address the challenges posed by the conflict. It added that the distribution and supply of essential goods continued in a normal and uninterrupted manner.
The embassy also urged respected Indian media organisations to obtain information about Iran from credible and verifiable sources. “In this regard, it should be recalled that Iran International is a media outlet affiliated with opponents and adversaries of the Iranian people and has a long record of disseminating biased narratives aligned with anti-Iranian political agendas. Consequently, it cannot be regarded as a credible source for accurately reflecting the realities of Iran.”
Social media users reacted to the embassy's post, with many accusing Anjana Om Kashyap of spreading “another fake news.” Several users called her a habitual liar and said that no one takes her seriously. Many also alleged that she is part of a propaganda news channel and claimed that spreading misinformation is nothing new for her.
Another user apologised to Iran, writing, “We are Sorry #Iran on behalf of these people. These are unethical and unprofessional people. They forget that more than half of India's population is going through a crisis. Our people are living under debts.” Many others commented “Godi Media” and said that such reporting was common and that they no longer took such news seriously.
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