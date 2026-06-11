‘Iranians Are Buying Food on EMI’: Iran Embassy Debunks Aaj Tak Report on Economic Crisis, Urges Indian Media to Use Credible Sources

THE IRANIAN EMBASSY IN INDIA on June 11, 2026, made a post debunking what it said was false news. The report had been circulated by Indian media outlet Aaj Tak and presented by its anchor Anjana Om Kashyap. The news was shared in a video posted on Instagram on June 10, 2026. The embassy shared a screenshot of the post and explained that the claims were false, urging Indian media outlets to use credible sources for information.

Aaj Tak Report on Iran's Economic Situation Amid the War

In the video, Anjana Om Kashyap can be seen citing a report published by Iran International, an Iranian media outlet. She said that people in Iran were taking loans to buy food and were living on EMIs. “According to official figures, in comparison to a year ago, inflation in Iran has increased by 73%,” she said in the video. She added that the prices of basic necessities had risen by 73%, making life difficult for people.

Kashyap also said that, according to the report, Iranians had earlier used loans and EMIs to buy refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances, but that the situation had worsened because of the war. As a result, people were allegedly being forced to buy basic necessities such as groceries, food, and soap on EMI. “The people of Iran, just because of the war, look at the state they are in,” she said.