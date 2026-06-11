“With you, India not only landed on the moon, it is shooting for the stars.” : Ursula Von Der Leyen and Other World Leaders Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming India’s Longest Serving PM. Here’s the List.

Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders praise Modi's leadership in congratulatory messages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives congratulatory messages from world leaders after becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted tenure.
Global leaders including Donald Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, Giorgia Meloni and Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted tenure.X

ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4399 consecutive days in the office, earning him the record of being the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India in uninterrupted tenure. Modi broke the erstwhile record held by PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4398 days in the office as elected PM.

PM Modi was elevated to the position on May 26, 2014. As he completed his almost 12 years tenure as head of the government, the Cabinet on Wednesday. June 10, 2026, passed a resolution applauding this record. 

To congratulate PM Modi on this milestone, world leaders have taken to X to express their wishes, while also lavishing praise on his leadership skills and hoping for continuing relations between their respective countries and India. Here’s a list of what the world leader had to say about Modi’s distinction of being India’s longest-serving prime minister.

See also: Kerala CM Flags 'Uncertain Future' of Medics Working in UAE, Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

1. Donald Trump

Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in formal attire shake hands, standing in front of a backdrop of alternating Indian and American flags. The mood is formal and diplomatic.
US President Donald Trump congratulates PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.X

The US president has long hailed PM Modi as a “great” leader” and an "extraordinary leader,” and continues to refer to him as his “friend.” Reiterating this stance on his X post, President Trump congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister and wished him greatness and success in his coming years.

President Trump congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister and wished him greatness and success in his coming years.
US President Donald Trump congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister.X

2. Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi with Meloni and Melody Toffee packet in their hands meloni is recording with her phone.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extends congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on his historic tenure milestone.X/ @narendramodi

The Italian President's close bonds with PM Modi has long been the subject of interest and discourse, as both seem to share a close bond as exemplified by Modi’s recent tour to Italy. In her X post, President Meloni expressed her pleasure over meeting Modi again in Rome recently and on launching the “special strategic partnership” between the two nations. She also expressed hope to create new opportunities for India and Italy and its peoples.

Italian President Giorgia Meloni expressed hope to create new opportunities for India and Italy and its peoples.
Italian President Giorgia Meloni expressed hope to create new opportunities for India and Italy and its peoples.X

3. Benjamin Netanyahu 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sending congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on his record-breaking tenure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises PM Narendra Modi's leadership and India-Israel ties.X

India and Israel have long been strategic and diplomatic allies owing to their mutual interests across defense, technology, and intelligence. The same close ties between the two countries extends to their leaders as well, as both Modi and Netanyahu share a close friendship. Posting a video message on X, PM Netanyahu praised Modi’s leadership for transforming India and his role in strengthening Indian-Israel ties whilst congratulating him.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Modi’s leadership for transforming India and his role in strengthening Indian-Israel ties whilst congratulating him.
Posting a video message on X, PM Netanyahu praised Modi’s leadership for transforming India and his role in strengthening Indian-Israel ties.X

4. Ursula von der Leyen

PM Narendra Modi in a colorful turban and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a red patterned coat shake hands, smiling warmly. Uniformed guards with decorative hats stand in the background.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulates PM Modi, saying India is "shooting for the stars."X

Ursula von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EU), underscored Indian–EU friendship and cooperation. Congratulating him, she remarked that under Modi’s leadership India had “not only landed on the moon” but also “shooting for the stars.”

EU President Ursula von Der Leyen underscored Indian–EU friendship and cooperation.
EU President Ursula von Der Leyen underscored Indian–EU friendship and cooperation.X

5. Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz extending congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on his historic leadership milestone.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulates PM Narendra Modi and looks forward to stronger bilateral ties.X

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India. Chancellor Merz welcomes the opportunity to host PM Modi for the next intergovernmental consultations in Germany in his X post. He also said he is “looking forward” to strengthening the ties between the two nations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India.X

6. Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulating PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulates PM Narendra Modi and highlights renewed India-Canada partnership.X

In his congratulatory message, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized upon the “renewing” of partnership between India and Canada. Carney also wished for “great prosperity” for the citizens of both countries.

Canadian Prime Minister in his congratulatory message to PM Modi y emphasized upon the “renewing” of partnership between India and Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister in his congratulatory message to PM Modi y emphasized upon the “renewing” of partnership between India and Canada.X

7. Lee Jae Myung

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his record-breaking tenure as India's Prime Minister.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung congratulates PM Narendra Modi and praises the trust of the Indian people.IANS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrote a message on X offering his “sincerest congratulations” to Modi on his achievement, remarking that it reflects the Indian people's trust in his leadership. President Myung further highlighted the strengthening Indian-South Korea ties, and expressed his hope that the same would continue in future.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrote a message on X offering his “sincerest congratulations” to PM Modi on his achievement.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrote a message on X offering his “sincerest congratulations” to Modi on his achievement.X

8. Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen extending congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulates PM Narendra Modi and reaffirms India-Denmark partnership.IANS

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen offering her congratulations lauded Modi’s “distinction” in an X post. She also stated that she is looking forward to “working with him” and to “further strengthening and expanding our partnership to new areas.”

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen offering her congratulations lauded Modi’s “distinction”.
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen offering her congratulations lauded Modi’s “distinction”.X

9. António Costa

PM Modi European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa seated in ornate chairs in a formal setting, with vibrant yellow and blue floral arrangements. They are engaged in conversation, creating a warm, diplomatic atmosphere.
European Council President António Costa praises PM Narendra Modi's leadership and India-EU relations.X

António Costa, President of the European Council, relayed his congratulations to Modi on becoming the longest serving prime minister of India in a X post. Praising his “visionary leadership,” he commended Modi’s guidance that has resulted in “stronger than ever” India-EU relations. Costa also mentioned the historic EU-India summit that was held earlier this year in January 2026, and wished for continued cooperation, partnership, and friendship.

António Costa, President of the European Council, relayed his congratulations to Modi on becoming the longest serving prime minister of India.
António Costa, President of the European Council, relayed his congratulations to Modi on becoming the longest serving prime minister of India.X

See also: India–EU Free Trade Agreement to Slash Luxury Car Import Duty from 110% to 10%

10. Rishi Sunak 

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulating PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls PM Narendra Modi's achievement a remarkable democratic milestone.X

Indian-origin British politician Rishi Sunak served as the former prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) during 2022-2024. Sunak deemed Modi’s achievement as a “remarkable” milestone in the world’s largest democracy, and emphasized that it would be “good” for the UK-India partnership which will continue to go from “strength to strength.”

Former UK PM British Rishi Sunak Sunak deemed Modi’s achievement as a “remarkable” milestone in the world’s largest democracy.
Former UK PM British Rishi Sunak Sunak deemed Modi’s achievement as a “remarkable” milestone in the world’s largest democracy.X

Suggested reading:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives congratulatory messages from world leaders after becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted tenure.
Key Highlights from the INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Opposition Unity Against “Modi Government's Misgovernance”

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