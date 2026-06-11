“With you, India not only landed on the moon, it is shooting for the stars.” : Ursula Von Der Leyen and Other World Leaders Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming India’s Longest Serving PM. Here’s the List.

ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4399 consecutive days in the office, earning him the record of being the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India in uninterrupted tenure. Modi broke the erstwhile record held by PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4398 days in the office as elected PM.
PM Modi was elevated to the position on May 26, 2014. As he completed his almost 12 years tenure as head of the government, the Cabinet on Wednesday. June 10, 2026, passed a resolution applauding this record.
To congratulate PM Modi on this milestone, world leaders have taken to X to express their wishes, while also lavishing praise on his leadership skills and hoping for continuing relations between their respective countries and India. Here’s a list of what the world leader had to say about Modi’s distinction of being India’s longest-serving prime minister.
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The US president has long hailed PM Modi as a “great” leader” and an "extraordinary leader,” and continues to refer to him as his “friend.” Reiterating this stance on his X post, President Trump congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister and wished him greatness and success in his coming years.
The Italian President's close bonds with PM Modi has long been the subject of interest and discourse, as both seem to share a close bond as exemplified by Modi’s recent tour to Italy. In her X post, President Meloni expressed her pleasure over meeting Modi again in Rome recently and on launching the “special strategic partnership” between the two nations. She also expressed hope to create new opportunities for India and Italy and its peoples.
India and Israel have long been strategic and diplomatic allies owing to their mutual interests across defense, technology, and intelligence. The same close ties between the two countries extends to their leaders as well, as both Modi and Netanyahu share a close friendship. Posting a video message on X, PM Netanyahu praised Modi’s leadership for transforming India and his role in strengthening Indian-Israel ties whilst congratulating him.
Ursula von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EU), underscored Indian–EU friendship and cooperation. Congratulating him, she remarked that under Modi’s leadership India had “not only landed on the moon” but also “shooting for the stars.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected prime minister of India. Chancellor Merz welcomes the opportunity to host PM Modi for the next intergovernmental consultations in Germany in his X post. He also said he is “looking forward” to strengthening the ties between the two nations.
In his congratulatory message, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized upon the “renewing” of partnership between India and Canada. Carney also wished for “great prosperity” for the citizens of both countries.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung wrote a message on X offering his “sincerest congratulations” to Modi on his achievement, remarking that it reflects the Indian people's trust in his leadership. President Myung further highlighted the strengthening Indian-South Korea ties, and expressed his hope that the same would continue in future.
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen offering her congratulations lauded Modi’s “distinction” in an X post. She also stated that she is looking forward to “working with him” and to “further strengthening and expanding our partnership to new areas.”
António Costa, President of the European Council, relayed his congratulations to Modi on becoming the longest serving prime minister of India in a X post. Praising his “visionary leadership,” he commended Modi’s guidance that has resulted in “stronger than ever” India-EU relations. Costa also mentioned the historic EU-India summit that was held earlier this year in January 2026, and wished for continued cooperation, partnership, and friendship.
Indian-origin British politician Rishi Sunak served as the former prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) during 2022-2024. Sunak deemed Modi’s achievement as a “remarkable” milestone in the world’s largest democracy, and emphasized that it would be “good” for the UK-India partnership which will continue to go from “strength to strength.”
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