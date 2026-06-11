“With you, India not only landed on the moon, it is shooting for the stars.” : Ursula Von Der Leyen and Other World Leaders Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming India’s Longest Serving PM. Here’s the List.

ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4399 consecutive days in the office, earning him the record of being the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India in uninterrupted tenure. Modi broke the erstwhile record held by PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4398 days in the office as elected PM.

PM Modi was elevated to the position on May 26, 2014. As he completed his almost 12 years tenure as head of the government, the Cabinet on Wednesday. June 10, 2026, passed a resolution applauding this record.

To congratulate PM Modi on this milestone, world leaders have taken to X to express their wishes, while also lavishing praise on his leadership skills and hoping for continuing relations between their respective countries and India. Here’s a list of what the world leader had to say about Modi’s distinction of being India’s longest-serving prime minister.

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