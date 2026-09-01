ED Probes ₹150-350 Crore Mohali Development Projects: Forged Farmers’ Consent Letters, ₹40-Crore Waiver Under Scanner

Another Probe Ongoing in ₹40-Crore Waiver Granted to Remigate

In a separate case, the ED is investigating another case putting GMADA’s decision under scanner. The authority’s ruling of granting a waiver of approximately ₹40 crore in non-construction charges and to the firm Remigate while providing “unsatisfactory” reasons for the same. According to The Tribune, in September 2015, the firm had been allotted a 1.13-acre plot in Sector 62, Mohali through GMADA auction for the development of a food court. The reserve price at the time was ₹32.50 crore, out of which Remigate paid 20% of the amount with its first instalment of ₹9.87 crore.

In 2025, the Mohali Development Authority approved the waiver of the rest of the dues, with interest, amounting to ₹40 crore. The decision was taken during a meeting of the authority headed by then Chief Secretary KAP Sinha. According to the ED’s probe former Chief Administrator Kavita Singh had earlier rejected the relief after the GMADA engineering wing reported that the site was viable for development in 2017. For the following three years, similar requests were turned down on the same grounds after it finally got approved last year.

The discrepancy between two GMADA reports is a major part of the investigation. While one report states that the site was suitable for construction, the other one said that it had pending encumbrances. It was the latter report that was used to justify the waiver.

Chief Engineer Ajay Garg and former Chief Engineer Sunil Kansasl have recorded their statements with the ED as the agency seeks the complete record of the purchased plot from the time of the 2015 auction. The agency is expected to summon more officials, particularly those who recommended the waiver on the basis of the 2025 engineering report.