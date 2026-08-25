Who Is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar? ED Raids IAS Officer’s Karnataka Residence in KPSC Cash-for-Job Scam

ON SUNDAY, August 23, 2026, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of IAS Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in Karnataka in relation to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Examination recruitment scam. The raids followed a two-day search for the IAS officer by the authorities, who was reportedly untraceable. On Saturday, August 22, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that Gangwar was in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh due to a medical emergency in his family.

Kharge claimed that he was aware of the reports of Gangwar being absent for the past few days but no formal missing complaint was recorded from his family. The Home Minister claims they were verifying his whereabouts for the past days before confirming it to the authorities. He also clarified that the reports of Gangwar being missing in relation to the KPSC scam were not established at the time. However, ED conducted their raids in Gangwar’s house, raising questions over his involvement in the alleged cash-for-job scam.

Who Is IAS Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar?

Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, born in 1985, is a 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Karnataka Cadre. According to publicly available data, he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He has a B.Tech. degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and was selected for the IAS through the direct-recruitment route.

Gangwar is currently serving as the Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Commerce and Industries Department, Bengaluru. Earlier, he was the Joint Managing Director of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB), Bengaluru, before he was posted in his current role as part of Karnataka government’s bureaucratic shuffle in June 2026. His deployment in the Water Supply board in January 2024, was among the most significant postings in his career before the MSME Director.

Apart from the recent postings, Gangwar has also worked in other field and administrative assignments. He was the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bidar till February 2021. He was then transferred to Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru as Training Joint Director. According to publicly available information, Gangwar also worked as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises earlier in his career.