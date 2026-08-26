Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Wife Gurpreet Kaur Sends Notice to Ex-High Court Judge, DD News Anchor, Seeking Apology Over ₹5-Crore Rape-Case Allegations

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PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, has issued a legal notice to the retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh and Doordarshan News (DD News) anchor Bhawna Nair over allegations linking her to an alleged ₹5-crore demand in connection with a rape case. The notice, dated August 22, 2026, was sent by the Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Anisha, demanding an unconditional written apology from both of the aforementioned people.
According to The Tribune, Punjab CM’s wife is also seeking the immediate removal of all allegedly defamatory content from the government news channel’s platforms. The notice reportedly gives the recipients 24 hours from the time of its receipt to comply. It warns that failure to do so could result in civil, criminal, and other legal proceedings.
On August 20, 2026, the controversy erupted after retd. Justice Ranjit Singh, who heads the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), raised the allegations at a press conference in Chandigarh. He alleged that Gurpreet Kaur was instrumental in seeking a large sum of money from a rape accused in return for helping suppress the case and influencing its investigation.
According to reports, a relative of the Punjab CM’s wife was also alleged to have been in contact with the accused. The allegations were subsequently aired by DD News. Gurpreet Kaur has completely rejected the claims and described them as “baseless, fabricated and politically motivated.”
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Speaking to the media on Sunday, August 23, 2026, she said it was easy for people to make unsubstantiated allegations but challenged those making the claims to prove them. “I was neither scared earlier nor am I afraid today,” she said, warning that those making such allegations could face legal consequences.
The ruling party of the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also dismissed the allegations, saying that they are politically motivated to defame the chief Minister’s family. They pointed out that Justice Ranjit Singh is the brother-in-law of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, claiming that the link is a proof that these.
Responding to the legal and political attack against him, Justice Ranjit Singh said that he is ready for the legal battle. Speaking to he media on Monday, August 24, 2026, he said that he will not back down and will prove his allegations in court. Although, the retired high court justice claims to have not yet received the notice from Gurpreet Kaur’s legal team, he said that he has no intention of apologizing to her either way.
Speaking to the media, Justice Ranjit Singh said, “Even if I get it, I won’t reply. I am not scared. They can go to the court. We Will fight it out in the court.” He also addressed the National Human Rights Commission notice issued by Priyank Kanoongo and said that he didn’t file any complaint with the government body.
PHRO senior advocate RS Bains, who appeared alongside Justice Singh on Monday, August 24, said the allegations were based on official documents and court proceedings, which will be provided if the matter goes to court.
Meanwhile, the NHRC has taken cognizance of a related complaint and issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking an action-taken report (ATR) within two weeks.
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