Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Wife Gurpreet Kaur Sends Notice to Ex-High Court Judge, DD News Anchor, Seeking Apology Over ₹5-Crore Rape-Case Allegations

PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, has issued a legal notice to the retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh and Doordarshan News (DD News) anchor Bhawna Nair over allegations linking her to an alleged ₹5-crore demand in connection with a rape case. The notice, dated August 22, 2026, was sent by the Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Anisha, demanding an unconditional written apology from both of the aforementioned people.

According to The Tribune, Punjab CM’s wife is also seeking the immediate removal of all allegedly defamatory content from the government news channel’s platforms. The notice reportedly gives the recipients 24 hours from the time of its receipt to comply. It warns that failure to do so could result in civil, criminal, and other legal proceedings.

What are the Allegations Against Gurpreet Kaur?

On August 20, 2026, the controversy erupted after retd. Justice Ranjit Singh, who heads the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), raised the allegations at a press conference in Chandigarh. He alleged that Gurpreet Kaur was instrumental in seeking a large sum of money from a rape accused in return for helping suppress the case and influencing its investigation.

According to reports, a relative of the Punjab CM’s wife was also alleged to have been in contact with the accused. The allegations were subsequently aired by DD News. Gurpreet Kaur has completely rejected the claims and described them as “baseless, fabricated and politically motivated.”

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Speaking to the media on Sunday, August 23, 2026, she said it was easy for people to make unsubstantiated allegations but challenged those making the claims to prove them. “I was neither scared earlier nor am I afraid today,” she said, warning that those making such allegations could face legal consequences.

The ruling party of the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also dismissed the allegations, saying that they are politically motivated to defame the chief Minister’s family. They pointed out that Justice Ranjit Singh is the brother-in-law of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, claiming that the link is a proof that these.