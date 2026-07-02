AI-Generated Documents, Luxury Cars and  Pakistan Links: 5 People Who Were Arrested for Posing as Fake IAS and IPS Officers

WHILE MANY INDIAN STUDENTS spend years to crack the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS) exams, some find an illegal route to cash in the benefits of the role without the hard work. From just enjoying the amenities of the government post to allegedly having deeper foreign links, the following individuals impersonated as fake civil servants and did anything but serve the civilians.

While these individuals were eventually busted, it still raises questions in the administration, or lack thereof, that has made it so easy to impersonate high-rank officials without legitimate credentials or qualifications. These accused were arrested after posing as IAS and IPS officers for six months to two years, while enjoying luxuries worth of lakhs during that time. If just corrupt officials sitting at the government post weren't enough, now we have these fake officers who exploit the corrupt positions just as much.