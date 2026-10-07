Who Is Gaurav Dahiya? Gujarat IAS Officer Compulsorily Retired Under 'Operation Gangajal' for Having Two Wives

Then, as per Dainik Bhaskar reports, the first wife filed a divorce case in 2018 after thinking about the child’s future and the deteriorating relationship between Dahiya and her, which had led to them living separately. The Delhi woman said the marriage happened in Tirupati, but Dahiya denied the allegations, saying that the woman had “honey trapped” him and blackmailed him. He also claimed that she had morphed the images of the marriage to extort money from him.

Following this, an inquiry committee was set up by the government to probe the allegations made by the wife. The committee of five women officers was selected, including three IAS officers. Numerous complaints were received against Dahiya at various levels, and after the investigation, he was suspended in 2019. The reports found that the claims made by the second wife related to his first marriage, incomplete divorce, birth certificate, wedding photos, and other documents were true and genuine.

Other Allegations Against Gaurav Dahiya

Dahiya also used to send money to the Delhi wife, and the transaction records of this were also available. Some connections to money laundering and hawala channels were also found, recommending further investigation into the matter. The family of the first wife also claimed that Dahiya pressured her for divorce, including the purchase of a flat in her name. There were also allegations that Dahiya had an alleged relationship with a young colleague whom he recruited himself.