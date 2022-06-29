llamas can save us against SARS-like viruses, Omicron

Tiny, robust immune particles derived from the blood of a llama -- a domesticated South American camelid -- could provide strong protection against every Covid-19 variant, including Omicron, and 18 similar viruses including SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1, responsible for the 2003 SARS outbreak, according to a study.

In a paper published in Cell Reports, the team from Mount Sinai Hospital suggests that these "super-immunity" molecules, known as nanobodies, could be precursors to a fast-acting, inhalable antiviral treatment or spray that could potentially be stockpiled and used globally against the evolving pandemic and future viruses.

Compared to the rest of the animal kingdom, llamas, camels, and alpacas have unique immune systems: they produce antibodies with a single polypeptide chain instead of two. This construct results in antibodies that are roughly one-tenth the size of normal ones, are exceptionally stable, and can firmly bind to disease targets.

Because of these unique properties, researchers can readily link multiple nanobodies like a daisy chain, so if a virus attempts to escape by mutating, another nanobody is ready to keep it in check.

"Because of their small size and broad neutralizing activities, these camelid nanobodies are likely to be effective against future variants and outbreaks of SARS-like viruses," said lead author Yi Shi, Associate Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"Their superior stability, low production costs, and the ability to protect both the upper and lower respiratory tracts against infection mean they could provide a critical therapeutic to complement vaccines and monoclonal antibody drugs if and when a new Covid-19 variant or SARS-CoV-3 emerges," Shi added.