Covid boosters increase immunity in people with blood cancers

Covid booster doses are more effective in people with hematologic malignancies -- or blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma and improve their antibody levels than initial shots, finds a study.

People with blood cancers have an impaired immune system due to their disease and its treatment, which increases their risk of severe Covid-19 infection and experiencing a reduced response to Covid-19 vaccination.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal CANCER, showed that less than half of patients with hematologic malignancies mounted detectable antibodies after initial Covid vaccination, but 56 percent of 'nonresponders' produced antibodies after receiving a booster dose.

"Our findings build on the wealth of literature showing that patients with hematologic malignancies have an impaired response to Covid vaccination. Importantly, we show that many of these patients who did not respond initially will have a response to booster vaccination," said Thomas Ollila, from Brown University in the US.

For the study, researchers retrospectively analyzed antibody responses to initial and booster Covid-19 vaccination in 378 patients with hematologic malignancies.

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were detected in the blood of 181 patients (48 percent) after the initial vaccination. Patients with active cancer or those recently treated with an immune cell-depleting therapy were least likely to produce these antibodies. Of these, 56 percent went on to have the antibodies after boosters.