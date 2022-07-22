Has Covid led to an increase in brain diseases?

Though Covid-19 infection primarily affects the lungs, its effect has been seen on several other organs, particularly the brain. Ahead of World Brain Day observed annually on July 22, city doctors on Thursday reported a rise in brain diseases like brain strokes and benign brain tumors post-pandemic.

Covid has significantly impacted the incidence of various brain diseases in India and its full effects are going to be visible in the coming years, said neuro-surgeon Dr. Kamal Verma at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.

"Covid is a new disease that has affected all parts of the body, including the brain. We are seeing an increase in the incidence of diseases that were not very common earlier. We are witnessing a significant increase in brain stroke patients," said Verma, Director - Of neurosurgery at the Hospital.

According to Verma, besides the elderly, the incidence of brain diseases has particularly increased "by 5-10 percent" among the younger population.

Covid has also led to an increase in "other diseases of the brain like autoimmune diseases like the Guillain-Barre syndrome and paralysis".