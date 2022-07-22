Has Covid led to an increase in brain diseases?

Though Covid-19 infection primarily affects the lungs, its effect has been seen on several other organs, particularly the brain. Ahead of World Brain Day observed annually on July 22, city doctors on Thursday reported a rise in brain diseases like brain strokes and benign brain tumors post-pandemic.
Covid has significantly impacted the incidence of various brain diseases in India and its full effects are going to be visible in the coming years, said neuro-surgeon Dr. Kamal Verma at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.
"Covid is a new disease that has affected all parts of the body, including the brain. We are seeing an increase in the incidence of diseases that were not very common earlier. We are witnessing a significant increase in brain stroke patients," said Verma, Director - Of neurosurgery at the Hospital.
According to Verma, besides the elderly, the incidence of brain diseases has particularly increased "by 5-10 percent" among the younger population.
Covid has also led to an increase in "other diseases of the brain like autoimmune diseases like the Guillain-Barre syndrome and paralysis".
Common brain diseases in India can be divided into those caused by infections such as meningitis, viral diseases, tuberculosis of the brain, etc, and others including brain strokes, brain tumors, and abnormalities like aneurysms. Children too can suffer from brain diseases including tumors and birth defects.
Around one lakh brain tumors are diagnosed every year in India, which is the highest in the world. Strokes too have a very high incidence, with three to four brain strokes occurring every minute in India.
Diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and hypertension are all known to have negative effects on brain health.
"Taking steps to lower your risk of brain disease by maintaining a nutritious diet, quitting smoking, and engaging in regular exercise. To maintain the health of your brain, it's also critical to reduce stress and obtain a solid 8 hours of sleep each night," said Dr (Prof.) Sumit Sinha, Director - Neurosurgery & Spine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.
Sinha also advised using a sturdy helmet when riding, skiing, skating or engaging in other sports. (AA/IANS)