Kids are better able to fight Covid than adults

The lining of children's noses is better at inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infections than adult noses, a finding that may explain why a majority of kids were able to dodge the infectious virus.

The research, published in PLOS Biology, showed the virus replicated less efficiently in the children's nasal cells, as well as had a heightened antiviral response.

Dr. Kirsty Short from the University of Queensland in Australia said it might be one reason why children's immune responses have so far proven more effective at avoiding and fighting Covid-19.

"Children have a lower Covid-19 infection rate and milder symptoms than adults, but the reasons for this have been unknown," said Short from the varsity's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences.

"We've shown the lining of children's noses has a more pro-inflammatory response to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 than adult noses," she added.