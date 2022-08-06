Can a Covid-kit at-home test for monkeypox be used?

While rapid at-home test kits became an instant success during the Covid-19 pandemic, a similar attempt for monkeypox seems unlikely, media reports said.

The recent global monkeypox outbreak brings a sense of deja vu with the Covid pandemic, which included painful swabs, the struggle to find a test, and a long wait for results. But the diseases are different, the Verge reported.

Unlike Covid, monkeypox isn't a respiratory disease; and the test for Covid targeted the nose and mouth.

Monkeypox, on the other hand, is manifested as painful, blister-like sores, and other symptoms like fever and muscle aches. Currently, the disease is detected by swabbing the sores that appear throughout an infection.

Monkeypox is "a different enough" infection, Ben Pinsky, the medical co-director for point of care testing at Stanford Health Care in the US, was quoted as saying.

There is still a lot of work to do to figure out if people can successfully swab their lesions, which could be painful or difficult, he added.

Further, the reliance on lesions means that patients can only be tested once the telltale signs of the disease appear. People who remain asymptomatic -- particularly with no lesions -- wouldn't be able to take a test.

People can test for Covid-19, on the other hand, without waiting for any specific symptoms to appear.