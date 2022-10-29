China Update: Shanghai district locked down amid COVID-19 surges

Hohot in week 3 of lockdowns

A resident of Hohhot, regional capital of Inner Mongolia, which borders the independent country of Mongolia, said people there are running out of supplies after lockdowns that have been going on for more than 20 days.

"At first I thought it would last a week, then it extended to 10, then 20, then 25 days," the resident, who gave only the surname Bai, told RFA.

"I've no idea when it will be lifted; I've asked all around, but they're not saying. There are new cases every day," he said.

An employee who answered the phone at the Hohhot municipal government hotline on Thursday declined to comment on the lifting of restrictions.

"There is no notification [on that] at the current time," the employee said.

Bai said residents are now facing skyrocketing food prices and supplies that are fast running out.

"There are six people in our family," he said. "Right now we still have some rice, and maybe enough noodles for a couple of days, but there is nothing to go with it; I just made the last dish today."

"A pound of vegetables usually costs three or four yuan, but that has now doubled or even tripled, and meat is so expensive that I can't buy it," Bai said. "Rice is now eight yuan a pound, when it used to be five yuan a while ago."

He said residents are increasingly fractious, with shouting matches breaking out in the middle of the night and the constant sound of ambulance sirens going back and forth. Only white-clad disease prevention workers in full protective clothing can be seen on the streets.

Police in Hohhot's Xincheng district said in an Oct. 26 statement that two people had been placed under administrative detention, which can be handed down to perceived "troublemakers" by police for up to 15 days without need for a trial, for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

A resident of the city's Saihan district who gave only the surname Yang said many residents are now completely dependent on online food deliveries.

"Fortunately, we have some food stocked up in our freezer, meat and eggs, along with rice, flour, grain and oil as well," Yang said.

Inner Mongolia reported 263 confirmed cases and 1,919 asymptomatic infections on Oct. 26.

Yang believes there were many more cases in his local area than were reported officially, however. "It's all being covered up," he said.