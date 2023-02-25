Mansukh Mandaviya says more than 3.4 million people were saved by India's Covid-19 vaccine strategy

The Covid-19 vaccine strategy adopted by India during the deadly pandemic saved more than 3.4 million lives as well as had a positive impact on the country's economy, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

In a virtual address of the 'The India Dialog' session on the Economic Impact of Vaccination & Related Matters, he said that for the effective management of Covid-19, the country "adopted a 'whole of government' and 'whole of society' approach in a proactive, preemptive and graded manner thus adopting a holistic response strategy".

He also released a working paper by Stanford University and Institute for Competitiveness titled "Healing the Economy: Estimating the Economic Impact on India's vaccination and related issues".

The paper highlighted that India was able to save more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking the nationwide Covid vaccination campaign at an unprecedented scale. The campaign also yielded a positive economic impact by preventing a loss of $18.3 billion to India's economy. A net benefit of $15.42 billion occurred for the nation after taking into consideration the cost of the vaccination campaign.