Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid Can Remain In Dust For A Month: Research
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid Can Remain In Dust For A Month: Research

Municipalities and others have tested wastewater to evaluate the prevalence of Covid-19 in a given community

0
Dust
Even after four weeks, the virus's RNA did not significantly decay in the vacuum bags. Pixabay

Some genetic material of the coronavirus can persist up to a month in dust in the rooms where Covid-19 patients were isolated, finds a study. The study, published in the journal mSystems, did not evaluate whether the dust can transmit the virus to humans. But, it offers another option for monitoring Covid-19 outbreaks in specific buildings, including nursing homes, offices, or schools.

Researchers from the Ohio State University in the US worked with the crews responsible for cleaning the rooms at the university where students who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolated. They also collected samples from two homes where people who tested positive for Covid-19 lived. They gathered vacuum bags of dust from the cleaning crews and from the homes. The researchers also tested swabs collected from surfaces in the rooms.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

They found RNA — part of the genetic material inside a virus — in 97 percent of the bulk dust samples and in 55 percent of the surface swabs. The samples were tested weekly. Even after four weeks, the virus’s RNA did not significantly decay in the vacuum bags.

Dust
Some genetic material of the coronavirus can persist up to a month in dust in the rooms where Covid-19 patients were isolated, finds a study. Pixabay

“We weren’t sure that the genetic material would survive – there are many different organisms in dust, and we weren’t sure we’d see any viral RNA at all,” said lead author Nicole Renninger, an engineering graduate at the varsity.”And we were surprised when we found that the actual RNA itself seems to be lasting a pretty long time,” Renninger said.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

Municipalities and others have tested wastewater to evaluate the prevalence of Covid-19 in a given community. As gene copies and fragments of the virus live in human waste, testing wastewater can determine how widespread the virus might be even if people are asymptomatic. Dust monitoring could offer a similar understanding on a smaller scale — say, a specific nursing home, hospital, or school, Renninger said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleVaccines Are Mandated By Some Universities For Fall Students
Next articleRachael Blackmore Became First Female Jockey To Win Grand National Horse Race

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Surge In Afghan Civilian Casualties: UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A UN report on Wednesday showed that at least 573 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,210 others wounded in the first three months of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Social Distancing, Mask Wearing By 60% People May Curb Covid Outbreak: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus' viral outbreaks can be prevented if at least 60 percent of people start wearing masks, and maintain social distancing, according to a study."...
Read more
Lead Story

Women Must Have Decision-Making Power Over Their Bodies: UN

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.N. Population Fund called on nations Wednesday to respect bodily autonomy as a universal right, saying too many women and girls are denied...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Surge In Afghan Civilian Casualties: UN Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A UN report on Wednesday showed that at least 573 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,210 others wounded in the first three months of...
Read more

Social Distancing, Mask Wearing By 60% People May Curb Covid Outbreak: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus' viral outbreaks can be prevented if at least 60 percent of people start wearing masks, and maintain social distancing, according to a study."...
Read more

Women Must Have Decision-Making Power Over Their Bodies: UN

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.N. Population Fund called on nations Wednesday to respect bodily autonomy as a universal right, saying too many women and girls are denied...
Read more

93% Companies In India Looking To Fill Open Roles Internally: Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
According to LinkedIn's Future of Talent report, more than 9 in 10 (93 percent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally...
Read more

67% Urban Indians Plan To Increase Online Shopping

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
YouGov's latest research reveals that two-thirds of urban Indians (67 percent) plan to increase the use of online shopping or delivery services once the...
Read more

The Art Of Letting Go And Returning To ‘Zero State’ For Spiritual Awareness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contemporary and internationally respected spiritual teacher Nithya Shanti unveils the art of letting go and returning to a 'zero state', a state of mind...
Read more

Rachael Blackmore Became First Female Jockey To Win Grand National Horse Race

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking...
Read more

Covid Can Remain In Dust For A Month: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some genetic material of the coronavirus can persist up to a month in dust in the rooms where Covid-19 patients were isolated, finds a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada