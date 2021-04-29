Thursday, April 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid: Men, Elderly With Diabetes At Higher Risk Of Death
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Covid: Men, Elderly With Diabetes At Higher Risk Of Death

Conversely, people treating their diabetes with metformin were 50 percent less likely to die with Covid-19 than those not using metformin

0
Covid
People aged over 65 with diabetes were also over three times more likely to die than those under that age with diabetes. Pixabay

Men and older adults with more advanced diabetes have a higher risk of death when infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19, according to a large study.
The findings showed that men with diabetes were 28 percent more likely to die with Covid-19 than women with diabetes. People aged over 65 with diabetes were also over three times more likely to die than those under that age with diabetes.

With each five-year increase in age, the relative risk for Covid-19 related death in people living with diabetes increased by 43 percent, said the team of researchers from German Diabetes Centre, Leibniz Centre for Diabetes Research at Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf, Germany.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 22 studies and 17,687 people. The results, published in the journal Diabetologia, showed that patients using insulin to control their diabetes were found to be 75 percent more likely to die with Covid-19 than non-insulin users. Conversely, people treating their diabetes with metformin (the ‘first line’ therapy used in most cases of Type-2 diabetes) were 50 percent less likely to die with Covid-19 than those not using metformin.

Covid
The team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 22 studies and 17,687 people. Pixabay

Further, cardiovascular disease (by 56 percent), chronic kidney disease (by 93 percent), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (by 40 percent) all increased the risk of Covid-19-related death in people living with diabetes.

ALSO READ: Hepatitis C Drugs Combined With Remdesivir More Effective Against Covid-19

“Male sex, older age, and some pre-existing conditions, as well as the use of insulin, most of which are potential indicators for a more progressive course of diabetes, were associated with increased risk of Covid-19 related death and severity in individuals with diabetes and SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas metformin use was associated with a lower risk of death,” said Sabrina Schlesinger from the varsity. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleChina’s Crackdown On Online Feminist Groups Has Been Renewed
Next articleIn The End, It’s Just About The ‘Josh’

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more
Lead Story

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend...
Read more

Discover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Based on the company's ability to attract, develop and retain talent, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday named Amazon as the most desirable...
Read more

‘Divine Tulsi’: A Plant With Multiple Benefits

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Tulsi or Holy Basil is regarded as a sacred plant in Hinduism. According to many legends and mythology, it is the incarnation...
Read more

Business Interview: Why A Mega Trade Deal Is On The Anvil

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
UK India Business Council (UKIBC), an advocacy group that works with businesses and governments in the UK and India with an objective to strengthen...
Read more

Is Virtual Technology Realistic For Dancing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be hard for the performing arts, especially dance, with its protocols restricting physical pedagogy, performance, and collaboration in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada