Monday, May 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Covid19 In India Brought Automation Technologies And IA To The Forefront
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Covid19 In India Brought Automation Technologies And IA To The Forefront

IA is helping businesses to deal with the crisis and find ways to move forward as more organizations shift towards digital

0
Automation Technologies
Organizations in India are moving forward towards digitalization. Pixabay

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought automation technologies to the forefront and the Intelligent Automation (IA) market in India is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55 percent, with large enterprises expected to spend nearly $340-$350 million in IA capabilities in 2024, a new report said on Monday.

The overall expenditure is expected to exceed this figure since the market now also includes start-ups and various SMEs. IA combines the capabilities of robotic process automation (RPA) with smart optical character recognition (OCR), conversational AI, and cognitive intelligence.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented changes in how organizations function. It is the need of the hour for organisations across the world to re-engineer the ways of doing business,” according to the report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and PwC released at the Digital Transformation Summit.

Automation Technologies
Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to increase economic growth exponentially over the next few decades. Pixabay

“Organisations need to transform themselves into modern workplaces that enable the synergy between their human and machine workforce, with the former assuming responsibilities for strategic and customer-centric initiatives and the latter executing repetitive activities,” the findings showed.

ALSO READ: Businesses In India To Implement Robotic Process Automation By 2024

IA is helping businesses to deal with the crisis and find ways to move forward as more organisations shift towards digital. “Organisational priorities have shifted, and more organizations have started adopting digital tools and technologies. This initially helped support basic business operations and is now allowing them to emerge with more robust digitally empowered operating models,” said the report.

In 2020, 94.7 percent of Indian organizations fast-tracked some level of digital transformation programs. Further, 92.3 percent are reinventing their business models. “Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to increase economic growth exponentially over the next few decades. Sixty-four percent of Indian organizations expect to increase demand for cloud computing as a result of Covid-19 alone,” the report mentioned. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCorset: A Brief History
Next articleKnowledge Sharing Social Media Platform For Medical Students: MedBound

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Knowledge Sharing Social Media Platform For Medical Students: MedBound

NewsGram Desk - 0
We've already been using major social networking sites for different purposes. Well, there are also some social networking sites that aren't to be missed...
Read more
Lead Story

Corset: A Brief History

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Corsets have existed for a very long time. It first originated in Italy and was brought to France in the 16th century...
Read more
Lead Story

Hybrid Work Is The Next Big Disruption In US Society

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Hybrid schedules could be the next monumental shift in the American workplace after last year's sudden move to remote work. More than 70%...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Knowledge Sharing Social Media Platform For Medical Students: MedBound

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
We've already been using major social networking sites for different purposes. Well, there are also some social networking sites that aren't to be missed...
Read more

Covid19 In India Brought Automation Technologies And IA To The Forefront

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought automation technologies to the forefront and the Intelligent Automation (IA) market in India is estimated to grow at a...
Read more

Corset: A Brief History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Corsets have existed for a very long time. It first originated in Italy and was brought to France in the 16th century...
Read more

Hybrid Work Is The Next Big Disruption In US Society

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Hybrid schedules could be the next monumental shift in the American workplace after last year's sudden move to remote work. More than 70%...
Read more

An Overview Of Bipolar Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Bipolar disorder, also known as bipolar depressive disorder, is a neurological disorder that causes mood and behavior changes. Bipolar disorder is characterized...
Read more

Cancer Immunotherapy Approach Targets Common Genetic Alteration

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Blake Jones Researchers have found a prototype for a new kind of immunotherapy for cancer. This therapy uses modified T-cells to target and attack...
Read more

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada