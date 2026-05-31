IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT — Who Will Lift Their Second Championship Trophy?

RCB entered the final as one of the most dominant teams of the season. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru finished at the top of the league table and secured a direct place in the final after thrashing Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala. The defending champions are now just one victory away from successfully retaining their IPL crown.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, bounced back strongly after that defeat. Led by Shubman Gill, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the final. Playing at their home venue in Ahmedabad gives them a significant advantage, as they have enjoyed an excellent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium throughout the season.

The final will now be contested between two teams chasing their second IPL title. Gujarat Titans are aiming to win their second championship after lifting the trophy in their debut season in 2022. Meanwhile, RCB are looking to defend the title they won in 2025. If RCB win this match, they will become only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the only two teams to have won the championship in consecutive seasons.

RCB currently hold a slight edge over GT, leading 5-4 in their head-to-head IPL record. RCB's biggest strength this season has been their explosive batting lineup. The team has crossed the 200-run mark nine times and successfully chased 200-plus targets on two occasions.