IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT — Who Will Lift Their Second Championship Trophy?

Defending champions RCB will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.
RCB reached the final after defeating GT by 92 runs in Qualifier 1, while GT bounced back by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.
Both teams are chasing their second IPL title, with RCB aiming to become only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend its championship
The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is finally here. On May 31, 2026, the stage is set for a big clash as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT). The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.
The IPL 2026 final marks the culmination of the knockout stage of the tournament, where the top four teams from the league phase compete to determine the champion. The four teams that qualified for the playoffs were Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
RCB entered the final as one of the most dominant teams of the season. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru finished at the top of the league table and secured a direct place in the final after thrashing Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala. The defending champions are now just one victory away from successfully retaining their IPL crown.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, bounced back strongly after that defeat. Led by Shubman Gill, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the final. Playing at their home venue in Ahmedabad gives them a significant advantage, as they have enjoyed an excellent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium throughout the season.
The final will now be contested between two teams chasing their second IPL title. Gujarat Titans are aiming to win their second championship after lifting the trophy in their debut season in 2022. Meanwhile, RCB are looking to defend the title they won in 2025. If RCB win this match, they will become only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the only two teams to have won the championship in consecutive seasons.
RCB currently hold a slight edge over GT, leading 5-4 in their head-to-head IPL record. RCB's biggest strength this season has been their explosive batting lineup. The team has crossed the 200-run mark nine times and successfully chased 200-plus targets on two occasions.
Along with Virat Kohli, players such as Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, and Venkatesh Iyer have played key roles and made valuable contributions throughout the tournament.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have relied heavily on their strong top order comprising Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, making their batting lineup difficult to contain. The addition of Jason Holder midway through the season also strengthened their bowling attack, with the West Indies all-rounder making an immediate impact.
However, the weather forecast looks favourable for cricket. According to AccuWeather, there is only a 5% chance of rain in the evening. Ahmedabad is expected to witness hot conditions during the day, with temperatures reaching around 41°C before cooling to nearly 30°C at night. With no significant rain forecast, a full and uninterrupted final is expected.
While there are no major concerns about rain, the IPL final has a reserve day in place. If any interruption occurs before or during the match and the game cannot be completed on Sunday, play will move to the reserve day on June 1.
[VP]
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