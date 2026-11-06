When all fingers pointed towards him, why Kapil Dev continues to be unscathed in the ugly match fixing saga of cricket?

It was a time when match-fixing had become prevalent all around the corner of the cricketing world. In 1994 two Australian cricketers Sharne Warne and Mark Waugh were caught dealing with Indian bookie and Pakistan cricket team’s captain Salim Malik offering Australian players to lose the match. All three were banned. But the cricket boards were hiding these things so that the brand of cricket remained intact.

In November 1994 kapil dev retired and he started to work with an american company Musco Lighting to work on stadium light projects.

In May 1995 a supreme court lawyer Virender Kumar Ohri reached Mumbai to meet Rakesh Maria, the then Mumbai Crime Branch Chief. Ohri claimed to have overheard a conversation of Rakesh with a Bookie who mentioned that in India’s 1994 tour of New Zealand, Bookies have profited with worth of Rs 16 crore and Kapil Dev was offered Rs 1 crore of it and another 25 lakh were transferred as a fake modelling assignment and also they managed all his travel expense.

Lawyer Ohri later confirmed that all to Outlook Magazine in an affidavit. But until then, considering it was only an allegation of bookie, the interview didn’t get published.

But the real dent in the image of Kapil came two years later on June 2, 1997 when manoj prabhakar, also the part of Indian cricket team, in an interview with Outlook magazine’s weekly reporter Anirudh Bahal, revealed that during Singer World Series in 1994, he was offered 25 lakh by a senior Indian cricketer to play bad so that Pakistan can win. The interview, published on the front page of the magazine, became a sensation across the country.

On June 6, 1997 International Cricket Council President Jagmohan Dalmia asked Manoj about the allegation. Manoj refused to disclose the name of the senior Indian cricketer due to threats and defamation. BCCI on June 20, 1997 made an inquiry committee under retired Supreme Court Justice Yashwant Chandrachud.

Later in October 1999, Kapil became coach of the Indian cricket team and the fresh row emerged again when India didn’t give New Zealand follow-on (A test match rule in which the batting team might be invited to bat again after failing to achieve a particular score of the opponent) and the match got drawn. The bookies already knew this decision of India.



The direct allegation on Kapil Dev begins

Up until now no clear mention of the name of Kapil Dev was in public. In an Income Department raid on business man Ramnik Chawda, a diary record showed a transaction to a code name KD, who received money in cash, cheque and draft. Ramnik directly named Kapil Dev. Kapil acknowledged about cash and draft but declined to receive any cash.

In 2000, South African cricketer Hansie Cronje’s match fixing controversy erupted and Mohammad Azharuddin's name was also involved. The issue was raised in the parliament.

A later inquiry was handed over to the CBI which searched all the betting networks, bookmarkers and their possible links with the cricketers.

A former BCCI official raised the name of a Ranaji player Karan Dubay as a right hand man of Kapil Dev and he showed his suspicion regarding income and assets of Kapil Dev in relation with what his earnings were.

Later when CBI asked Manoj again, he this time also directly named Kapil Dev as the same senior cricketer who offered him 25 lakh in 1994. He further revealed that he told captain Azharuddin, team manager Ajit Wadekar and Ravi Shastri but nothing happened. He also mentioned Hiren Hathi, the person through whom Kapil executed these things. But when CBI reached all the players and persons whom Manoj told about the incident, they all were suspicious but didn’t explicitly support Manoj’s claims.