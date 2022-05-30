Open to probe by sitting HC judge, says Punjab CM on Moosewala's killing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the guilty in the killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala would not be spared and the government is open to getting a probe from a sitting judge of the High Court.

His reaction came hours after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh's missive to him, demanding the killing of his son should either be investigated by a sitting High Court judge or by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On scaling down the security of the singer, the Chief Minister said an inquiry would also get conducted to fix responsibility.

"The Punjab government shall be requesting the honorable Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired by the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court," an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

"The state government shall ensure full cooperation to this inquiry commission, including that from any of the central agencies like NIA," it added.

Balkaur Singh registered a complaint with the Punjab Police, saying the singer was threatened by gangsters over the phone.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened him many times and that was why he had kept a bulletproof car, he said.

Accompanying two security personnel, Balkaur Singh said he was traveling in another car when he saw a sedan with four people on board intercepting Moosewala's Thar vehicle.

"When the Thar reached near the outskirts of Jawaharke village, there was a white-colored Bolero parked there with four youths occupying it. Soon, there was firing, and four youths in each Bullero and Corolla fled the spot.

"I reached the spot and raised an alarm. I took my son and both his friends to Mansa Civil Hospital, but couldn't save him," he said.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR under charges of murder and the Arms Act.

Balkaur Singh also took exception to Director General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra's assertion that the killing of Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, seems to be an inter-gang rivalry.

Responding to this, the statement said, "He (the Chief Minister) directed the DGP to issue a clarification regarding his yesterday's press conference about the incident."

"Prima facie, there seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Lucky Patial group," Bhawra told the media on Sunday.