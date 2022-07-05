Fake sadhu gang arrested in Hyderabad from Rajasthan committing fraud

Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the tune of over Rs 37 lakh in the name of black magic.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday announced the arrest of four fake sadhus, along with three Hawala operators.

Two of the fake sadhus and as many Hawala operators are absconding.

Accused were roaming in residential areas in the guise of sadhus searching for people with mental disabilities.

They used to tell the victims that they have some doshas like sarpadosham and nagadosham and in the name of performing occult puja were collecting huge amounts through Hawala.

In astrology, dosha is a term that refers to unfavorable conditions caused by the bad placement or association of planets at birth.

The arrests were made on a complaint by a victim Kondal Reddy, who is in the transport business. They cheated him to the tune of Rs 37.71 lakh.