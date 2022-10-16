Bajrang Dal worker killed after two groups clash

A Bajrang Dal worker was killed while two of his friends sustained severe injuries after two groups clashed in Central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

After Nitesh's demise, his family members staged a massive protest in Ranjit Nagar demanding justice leading to a traffic snarl.

More than 200 people assembled on the main road which worsened the traffic situation. The police personnel somehow convinced the family to sit on a corner of the road so that traffic could be managed.

Extra police force, along with Rapid Action Force, has been deployed to avoid untoward incidents.

Nitesh's family also alleged that he was killed as he was associated with Bajrang Dal and RSS.

BJP leader and Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Umeao alleged on Twitter that Nitesh was killed because he was a Hindu and a Bajrang Dal worker.