Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Shocking details emerge, main accused wanted to sell flesh of victims

The first accused in the Kerala human sacrifice case, Mohammed Shafi convinced the second accused Bhagaval Singh, and his wife Laila that the flesh of the victims could be sold to some people who eat human flesh.

According to sources in the investigation team, the accused had told the second accused and third accused that "some people who do certain pooja eat human flesh and that the demand is very high for it". He had also told them that 10 kg of the flesh is stored in the freezer and that the buyer would reach the home.

Investigating officers have said that Shafi told Bhagval and Laila that Rs 20 lakh could be earned on the sale of the victims' flesh.

He, according to police, also had taken an amount of Rs 6 lakh from the couple.