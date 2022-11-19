Indian-origin teen 'shoots' Canadian student, wanted by Police

Police in Canada are on the look-out for an Indian-origin teen who allegedly shot at an 18-year-old student outside a high school in Brampton on Friday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The Indian-origin teen suspect, identified as Jasdeep Dhesi, 17, fled in a vehicle after the shooting, which occurred outside of Castlebrooke Secondary School at around noon.

The victim, who is a student from the school, is now listed in stable but life-threatening condition, police said.

The shooting, according to police investigators, occurred outside in the back parking lot of the school, and is believed to have been targeted, local news channels reported.

"Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share," the Peel District School Board said in a statement.