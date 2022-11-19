Mehrauli Horror 2.0? Wife, son arrested for chopping man into five pieces in West Bengal

A near reprise of the ghastly murder in Delhi's Mehrauli area where a youth killed his live-in partner and stored the body in a refrigerator after chopping it into 35 pieces, has surfaced in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after police recovered five pieces of the body of a retired Indian Navy serviceman and arrested his wife and son for the crime.

The victim is Ujjwal Chakraborty, 55, of Baruipur in the district, and the two arrested in this connection are his wife Shyamali Chakraborty, and son, Joy Chakraborty. Baruipur police sources said that the body of the deceased, wrapped in a plastic sack, was recovered from a pond in the locality late Thursday night, However, all his limbs were missing.

Police started investigating and started questioning his wife and son on this count since Friday afternoon. Finally, on Saturday evening, the duo confessed their involvement in the incident.

Police sources said that after a heated conversation, Joy Chakraborty strangulated his father, who was in an inebriated state at that moment under the influence of alcohol. After he was dead, the mother and the son together planned to hide his body after wrapping it in a plastic sack.