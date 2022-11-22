Mehrauli Horror: Aftab Ameen to undergo polygraph test

The questioning of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and subsequently chopping her body into several pieces has revealed that Aftab on May 6 along with Shraddha visited Tosh in Himachal Pradesh and bought 'weed' there.

The police have also collected some digital evidence that corroborated his words.

"He had visited Tosh a couple of times earlier also with his friends and had bought weed, as he is fond of it," a source said.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a few bills from the 28-year-old Aftab's rented accommodation in the Chattarpur area, and both have different mobile numbers on them.

"A mover and packers bill from Mumbai's Vasai to Delhi was found and another was a refrigerator bill which Aftab had bought from Tilak Electronic shop in Delhi," the source said.