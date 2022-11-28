Pandav Nagar Horror: Mother-son chop and dump man's body

The accused have been identified as Poonam and her son Deepak.

Sources said that after chopping Anjan Das's body, the duo had stored the body parts in their fridge and started gradually disposing of them.

The police said that on June 5, after noticing a foul smell in the Ramlila ground, the police inspected the premises and recovered the human remains.

"During the search in the area for three to four days, the police recovered several body parts including the skull. However, the body was unidentified following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"Police teams spoke to nearby residents and asked them if anyone was missing but to no avail. CCTV footage was scanned but nothing concrete could be found. It seemed like a blind and gruesome murder."

Yadav went on to say that after the police teams conducted door-to-door verification, the body was finally identified.

Poonam was narrowed down as a suspect after it was revealed that her husband was missing for the last 7 to 8 months and no complaint was also filed.

The CCTV cameras in the neighborhood showed Deepak walking with a bag in his hand late at night. His mother Poonam was seen following him.

They were captured in CCTV cameras several times while disposing off the body remains in plastic bags, said the police.