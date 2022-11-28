Three minors detained for molesting a teacher and saying 'I love you'

Three minor students have been booked and detained for allegedly making obscene remarks and attempting to molest a woman teacher in an intermediate college in Kithore area of Meerut.

The students also made a video clip and posted it on social media. In the clip, the students can be heard addressing the teacher as 'jaan' and saying 'I love you'.

According to a police officer, the woman teacher in her early 20s complained on Friday alleging that three students of Class 12 have been troubling her for the past few weeks.