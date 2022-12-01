Mehrauli Horror: Police get important clues during Aaftab's narco test

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli area, shared crucial information about the victim's mobile phone and the weapons he had used to chop her body, during his narco test on Thursday.

As per sources, he even admitted to killing Shraddha in a 'fit of rage'.

"The narco test was successful and provided several clues to the investigators. A detailed report will be shared with the Delhi Police soon," the sources said.