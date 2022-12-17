Teacher attacks Class 5 student with scissors, throws her off balcony





She also even threw and damaged the students' water bottles, said police, adding that the motive behind the incident is not clear yet.



Meanwhile, Deshwal has been suspended.



According to a senior police officer, at around 11.15 a.m., an information was received that a child was thrown from the first floor classroom by the teacher at DBG police station following which Station House Officer, along with a police team, reached the spot.



"The girl was taken to Hindu Rao hospital for treatment," said the official.



During the initial probe, it has been revealed that the teacher, Deshwal, on Friday came to the class and then suddenly locked the door from inside and began threatening students.



"She started breaking water bottles and then Deshwal caught the girl and hit her with a pair of small scissors on the head. She then threw her off the balcony. Even another teacher who tried to stop Deshwal, was also pushed by her," said the official privy to investigation.