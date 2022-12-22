Allahabad High Court grants interim anticipatory bail to Swami Chinmayanand in rape case

The Allahabad high court has granted interim anticipatory bail till the next hearing to former Union Minister and BJP leader, Swami Chinmayanand, in a rape case.

The court has fixed February 6, 2023, as the next date of hearing in the case, in which Chinmayanand has been accused of allegedly raping a college student.

The high court directed the victim and the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply in this case within four weeks.