Delhi court convicts four Al-Qaida operatives

A Delhi court on Friday convicted four Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operatives on the charges of conspiracy for commission of terrorist acts.



The court has convicted Mohd Asif, Mohd Abdul Rehman, Zafar Masood and Abdul Sami under the relevant sections of Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act.



Meanwhile, two suspects -- Syed Mohd Zishan Ali and Sabeel Ahmed were acquitted,



On December 14, 2015, the police arrested Asif, a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, who was found to be the India head of AQIS.



"On the basis of his revelations, Zafar Masood was also arrested from Sambhal on December 15, 2015 and Mohd Abdul Rehman was nabbed from Cuttack, Odisha on December 16, 2015," said a senior police officer of Delhi Police's Special Cell.



According to the police, Rehman had visited Pakistan illegally and met top militants there including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Mir, both wanted in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.



"Abdul Sami, a resident of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) was apprehended from Mewat on January 17, 2016. He was a Pakistan-trained militant," police said.



During investigation, the names of Syed Mohd. Zeeshan Ali and Sabeel Ahmad also surfaced as part of a conspiracy for providing financial and logistics assistance to the cadres of AQIS in UAE.



"Ali was deported from UAE in the year 2017 and was arrested in this case whereas Sabeel Ahmad was deported in the year 2020. Sabeel was initially arrested in a terror case in Bengaluru (Karnataka) by NIA from IGI Airport in Delhi and later on, he was arrested in this case," said the official.



