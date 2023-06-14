SIT to submit report on Jeeva murder case on Thursday

The SIT member further said that the recreation of crime scene was also conducted to understand the sequence of events and the circumstances in which the shootout took place is also done.



He said that the SIT head, Mohit Agarwal, will compile all the facts and decide on submitting the report after concluding the report.



Earlier, the SIT had swung into the action soon after its formation and visited the crime scene inside the court room of SC/ST court at the old high court building, which is now part of the Lucknow district and sessions court premises.



The SIT started their investigation on the night of the incident.



The SIT recreated the crime scene on Thursday. Later, it recorded the statements of 10 police personnel on Thursday and Friday.



Similarly, the statements of four other local police official -- including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha -- were recorded on Monday.