Class 12 student stabbed to death by friends over Rs 1,000

A class 12 student was stabbed to death by two of his 'friends' in Lucknow over Rs 1,000.



The 19-year-old victim died during treatment at a hospital here on Sunday.



The two accused in the case have already been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged in this connection.



Deepak Kumar Pandey, inspector of Gomti Nagar police station, said that the deceased was identified as Akash Kashyap, whose father Jagdish Kashyap runs a roadside eatery near Bhoothnath market of Indira Nagar colony.



He said that the two accused have been identified as Abhay Pratap Singh and Devansh Kumar. The incident happened at the room of their mutual friend Avanish Tiwari where a group of four friends were partying.