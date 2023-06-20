Girl sexually assaulted by cousins in Rajasthan

As the survivor was bleeding profusely, she was rushed to a children's hospital by her elder sister. During counselling, the girl broke down and narrated her ordeal to the doctor.



Station House Officer of police station, Ravindra Charan, said, "The child is a resident of Rajsamand and had come to her aunt's house. Two minor cousins of the victim raped her. We have registered a case in this regard."



Looking at her condition, the doctors referred the child to Pannadhay Government Hospital.



The doctors there performed surgery and took her into confidence and counselled her.